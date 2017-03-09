7:04 pm, March 9, 2017
Former Blazer Robinson hospitalized with undisclosed illness

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 6:45 pm 03/09/2017 06:45pm
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Former Trail Blazer Cliff Robinson has been hospitalized in Portland with and undisclosed illness.

Robinson’s family issued a statement confirming that the 50-year-old former forward was being treated at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

“He is grateful for the support of family and friends. We ask for privacy during this time,” the statement said.

Robinson was the 36th overall pick in 1989 by the Blazers and he spent eight years with the team. He also played for the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and New Jersey Nets during his 18-year NBA career.

He averaged 14.2 points and 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Latest News
