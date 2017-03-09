FIFA says still waiting for info on Russian doping cases

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — FIFA is still waiting for details on players implicated in an investigation of doping in Russian soccer, secretary general Fatma Samoura said Thursday.

World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren published hundreds of pages of documents in December alleging widespread drug use and cover-ups in Russian sports. Some cases appear to involve Russia’s under-17 and under-21 national soccer teams.

“We are waiting for proof and also names of football players concerned,” Samoura said during a visit to Russia.

Other major sports federations, particularly in winter sports, have started disciplinary proceedings after WADA supplied unredacted files on possible dopers. Athletes’ identities were concealed with code numbers in the public version of McLaren’s report.

WADA didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry about whether it had sent FIFA the unredacted records.

Emails released in December alongside McLaren’s report state that there were five suspicious samples in the Russian men’s under-17 and under-21 national teams in 2013 and 2014 for which no action was taken, plus two cases in the Russian league.

WADA has previously said that building disciplinary cases against individual Russians is difficult because the Moscow laboratory destroyed more than 1,000 samples. That means only documentary records — primarily leaked emails between Russian laboratory and sports officials — remain for some cases identified in McLaren’s report.

Samoura dismissed suggestions the Russian doping scandals could tarnish the World Cup and its test event, the Confederations Cup.

“The doping has nothing to do with the two events that we are about to see being staged in this country,” Samoura said. “FIFA takes very seriously every aspect that can negatively impact the holding of events worldwide. Whether we are talking about doping, security and safety or discrimination, xenophobia, we make sure that bad behaviors are not affecting our competition.”

Hooliganism is also “something that we are addressing” in the build-up to next year’s World Cup, Samoura said. That follows violent clashes between England and Russia fans in the streets of Marseille during last year’s European Championship, and an attack by Russian fans on English supporters in the stadium itself.

World Cup organizing committee CEO Alexei Sorokin said tight security and a database of information on ticket-holders would prevent disturbances and keep troublemakers away from stadiums.

“There may be occasional incidents (of hooliganism) but it’s not a trend, it doesn’t represent a tendency which is characteristic of our society,” Sorokin said. “We are making everything possible for the fans to feel comfortable and safe in our country.”