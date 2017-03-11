Elise Christie wins 1500 short track world title

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — With a daring race, Elise Christie of Britain claimed an upset victory in the women’s 1,500 short track race for her first world championships gold medal on Saturday.

Christie had to move a lapped opponent out of the way on the final corner and pushed her skate first across the line ahead of Marianne St-Gelais of Canada and Shim Suk-hee of the favored South Koreans.

“I never expected to win the 1500,” said Christie, capping an injury-hit season with gold. After seven medals at world championships, the 26-year-old claimed her first top finish. Victory was all the more remarkable since she suffered a concussion earlier in the season.

South Korea got revenge in the men’s 1,500, which Sin Da-woon won ahead of Samuel Girard of Canada.