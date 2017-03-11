Eastern invader Shaman Ghost wins Santa Anita Handicap

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Shaman Ghost beat Midnight Storm by three-quarters of a length to win the $750,000 Santa Anita Handicap.

Ridden by Javier Castellano, Shaman Ghost ran 1 1/4 miles in 2:01.57 and paid $4.60, $2.60 and $2.40 as the 6-5 favorite on Saturday.

Owner Frank Stronach was on hand to see his 5-year-old horse win a big race at Santa Anita, which Stronach also owns. Last November, Shaman Ghost was scratched from the Breeders’ Cup Classic on race day at the track after falling ill.

In January, Shaman Ghost finished second to Arrogate in the $12 million Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park, another Stronach-owned track.

Midnight Storm returned $3 and $2.80, while Follow Me Crev was another 4 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $5 to show.