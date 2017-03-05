2:28 pm, March 5, 2017
David Silva sets up 2 goals as Man City beats Sunderland 2-0

By The Associated Press March 5, 2017 1:13 pm 03/05/2017 01:13pm
Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League soccer match between Sunderland and Manchester City at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland, England. Sunday March 5, 2017. Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

SUNDERLAND, England (AP) — Manchester City survived an early scare before goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane secured a 2-0 victory at bottom-placed Sunderland in the Premier League on Sunday.

Jermain Defoe came close to giving the hosts a shock lead in the 20th minute when he drilled his shot against the post but Aguero opened the scoring from point-blank range in the 38th from David Silva’s cross.

Silva also provided a defense-splitting through-ball early for Sane to get the second in the second half.

City is third — eight points behind leader Chelsea.

Topics:
Latest News
