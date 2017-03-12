12:42 pm, March 12, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Craig Shakespeare retains Leicester…

Craig Shakespeare retains Leicester job until end of season

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 12:22 pm 03/12/2017 12:22pm
Share

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Craig Shakespeare will remain in charge of Leicester until the end of the season, tasked with keeping the ailing champions in the Premier League following Claudio Ranieri’s firing.

Shakespeare has won both league games since being promoted from assistant coach last month, steering Leicester three points clear of the relegation zone. Ranieri was dismissed despite delivering the title last season in one of the biggest upsets witnessed in sports.

Shakespeare’s next game is on Tuesday in the Champions League, with Leicester 2-1 down to Sevilla in the Round of 16.

Leicester vice chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha says Shakespeare has “initiated the type of positive response that we hoped change would bring, showing great leadership qualities and composure under considerable pressure to produce two very important results.”

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Craig Shakespeare retains Leicester…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News