Christie wins her 1st overall world short track title

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 2:05 pm 03/12/2017 02:05pm
Britain's Elise Christie competes in the women's 1,000 meter quarterfinal race of the ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships at Ahoy stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, March 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — Elise Christie of Britain claimed her first overall world championship short track title on Sunday, winning a second individual distance title in the 1,000 meters to set herself up for gold.

After winning the 1,000, the 26-year-old Scot hung on for third place in the concluding 3,000 to clinch the unlikely title. After seven silver and bronze medals at previous world championships, Christie left the Ahoy stadium with three top finishes over the three-day championships. Victory was all the more remarkable since she suffered a concussion earlier in the season.

In the overall standings, Christie came back on the final day to beat Marianne St-Gelais of Canada and Shim Suk-hee of the favored South Koreans, who also won the 3,000 meters.

South Korea continued its domination of the men’s events, with Seo Yi-ra taking first place in Sunday’s 1,000 before claiming the overall gold ahead of local challenger Sjinkie Knegt and Samuel Girard of Canada.

In the relay races, China won the women’s title ahead of Hungary and Japan, while the Dutch men took gold ahead of China and Hungary.

Topics:
Latest News
Latest News