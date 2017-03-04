9:52 am, March 4, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Bjoergen wins 30K race,…

Bjoergen wins 30K race, Norway completes women’s gold sweep

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 9:07 am 03/04/2017 09:07am
Share
From left, second placed Norway's Heidi Weng, first placed Norway's Marit Bjoergen and third placed Norway's Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen pose for the media after the women's cross country 30 km mass start free competition at the 2017 Nordic Skiing World Championships in Lahti, Finland, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

LAHTI, Finland (AP) — Marit Bjoergen won world championship gold in the 30-kilometer classical race Saturday as Norway completed a sweep of women’s cross-country ski titles at the world championships.

The Norwegians made an emphatic statement ahead of next year’s Winter Olympics, taking the top four places with strong team tactics on the final sprint of the 30K.

Bjoergen took her record 18th career gold medal — and fourth of the championships — by 1.9 seconds from Heidi Weng, who needed a photo finish to beat Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen into third place.

Jessica Diggins of the United States was the top non-Norwegian in fifth, a place behind Ragnhild Haga.

No country had won all women’s cross-country gold medals at a single world championships since Russia in 1997, when there were only five on offer, rather than the current six.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Bjoergen wins 30K race,…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News