2:22 pm, March 4, 2017
42° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Benzema's brace leads Madrid…

Benzema’s brace leads Madrid to win without Ronaldo, Bale

By The Associated Press March 4, 2017 1:56 pm 03/04/2017 01:56pm
Share
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema, center, celebrates his goal after scoring against Eibarl during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Eibar, at Ipurua stadium, in Eibar, northern Spain, Saturday, March 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)

Karim Benzema broke his scoring drought just in time for Real Madrid, snatching two goals in its 4-1 win at Eibar in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Benzema’s first league goals in nine rounds came with Cristiano Ronaldo out because of an unspecified physical problem and Gareth Bale serving the first of a two-game suspension.

The striker played a huge role in ending Madrid’s run of three poor performances that let Barcelona tighten the title race.

It wasn’t only Benzema who stepped up. There were goals from James Rodriguez and Marco Asensio, two players who had fallen out of the first-choice squad.

“During a season there are moments that you have to suffer, sometimes you play a bit poorly, but that is normal over a season. Today we got back to playing well from the very start, playing with intensity,” Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said. “This is a good sign for us.”

The win lifted the team two points ahead of Barcelona before the defending champion hosts Celta Vigo later Saturday. Madrid also has a game in hand.

Before the season, the match at the small Basque club would not have been considered a priority for Madrid. But with its stars out, the team struggling, and Eibar playing well at home, the visit looked a challenging one for Madrid.

It wasn’t.

Benzema put Madrid on its way in the 14th minute when he finished off his own strike which was initially saved by goalkeeper Yoel Rodriguez.

Both of Eibar’s defenders and goalkeeper could have done more to make it harder for Benzema to get his second goal in the 25th when he was left all alone to tap in Rodriguez’s free kick.

Benzema returned the assist for Rodriguez five minutes later, crossing the ball to the near post where the midfielder redirected it home from a tight angle.

Asensio got involved in the 60th when he put in a shot by Rodriguez that hit the woodwork.

Ruben Pena got Eibar’s consolation goal in the 72nd.

Also, Leganes earned a second straight home win, beating Granada 1-0.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Benzema's brace leads Madrid…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News