BREAKING NEWS Due to the looming winter storm, MetroAccess service will be suspended as of 4 p.m. Monday and all day Tuesday.

After amazing win vs PSG, Barcelona loses 2-1 to Deportivo

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 1:41 pm 03/12/2017 01:41pm
Barcelona's Lionel Messi, left, walks past Deportivo's Raul Albentosa after losing 2-1 in a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Deportivo and Barcelona at the Riazor stadium in A Coruna, Spain, Sunday, March 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paulo Duarte)

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona lost 2-1 at relegation-threatened Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday in its first match after its amazing win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, giving Real Madrid a chance to retake the Spanish league lead.

Without some of the starters from the 6-1 victory in Paris on Wednesday, Barcelona lacked the same intensity that it had at the Camp Nou as its 19-game unbeaten streak in the league ended.

Defending champion Barcelona stayed on 60 points, one ahead of Madrid, which hosts Real Betis later Sunday.

Deportivo, which moved further from the relegation zone with victory at the Riazor Stadium, scored once in each half off corner kicks. Luis Suarez netted Barcelona’s lone goal.

Topics:
Latest News
Latest News