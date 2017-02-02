Which Companies Are Running Super Bowl LI Ads?

It’s time for the Super Bowl (and of course, the ads).

Super Bowl LI is almost here, and so comes the onslaught of ads. Both the ad-watching and game-watching traditions are intertwined, as people quibble over the best commercials as much as they bicker about referee calls on the field. Many companies pay a hefty price to join the conversation: a 30-second spot now costs $5 million, reports The New York Times. According to USA Today’s Ad Meter, every year there are approximately 60 to 63 commercials. Here’s a sneak peek at some of this year’s fare.

Toyota Motor Corp. (TM)

Toyota’s Lexus channels dance in its 2017 Super Bowl ad for the Lexus LC, with Sia’s “Move Your Body” playing in the background as flashes of a man dancing and aspects of the car glide across the screen. It’s sleek, captivating and likely will be memorable come Monday morning.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy’s ad features a character who personifies the internet. It’s bursting with internet references, including the ice bucket challenge, the sneezing panda and a “Rick Roll.” Business Insider points out there’s less sexuality in this year’s ad, a stark contrast to GoDaddy’s 2013 ad featuring model Bar Refaeli kissing a nerd for 10 seconds.

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG)

Procter & Gamble’s Mr. Clean spot is already turning heads this Super Bowl season, with a sexy version of the brand’s signature man making his debut. The ad features a muscular Mr. Clean simultaneously dancing as he cleans — and keeping one woman very interested in the process. Perhaps the company took a cue from the McDonald’s (MCD) Hamburglar reincarnation?

Ford Motor Co. (F)

Ford’s Super Bowl commercial will air just prior to kickoff Sunday in conjunction with the company opening “a 2,900-square-foot experiential FordHub exhibit at the Westfield World Trade Center,” reports USA Today. The ad focuses on people in circumstances where they’re “stuck,” and reveals initiatives the company is working on like ride-sharing, electric vehicles and self-driving cars.

Budweiser, Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD)

This year’s Budweiser Super Bowl ad — differing from its Clydesdale and puppy ads of the past — tells the story of co-founder Adolphus Busch, who immigrated to the United States from Germany in the 1800s. The ad is seemingly coincidental, Today reports, coming as the U.S. is dealing with the aftermath of Trump’s executive order barring immigrants from Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD)

It looks like a complicated tapestry for retired Green Bay Packers player Brett Favre, who is starring in another ad for Buffalo Wild Wings. The campaign began during the NFL playoffs, reports Fast Company, now ending with “a look at exactly why Favre tossed so many picks in his career.” Hint: It’s because of Buffalo Wild Wings (per the ad, at least).

Tiffany & Co. (TIF)

Halftime show performer Lady Gaga will be starring in an ad for Tiffany & Co. this Super Bowl as part of its upcoming spring campaign. “We’re excited to announce that the legendary @ladygaga is the face of our new campaign, debuting this spring,” the company tweeted. Lady Gaga — who has a song on her latest album called “Diamond Heart” — tweeted, “I am honored to be a part of the @TiffanyAndCo family, just one lady in a long line of generations of women.”

More from U.S. News

8 Tips for Investing in Your 30s

7 Stocks That Could Save Your Portfolio

10 Long-Term Investing Strategies That Work

Which Companies Are Running Super Bowl LI Ads? originally appeared on usnews.com