Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

Augusta at Valdosta St., ppd., rain
Belmont 11, W. Kentucky 3
East Carolina 10, Campbell 0
FIU at Miami, ppd., rain
Hampden-Sydney 8, Marymount 7
Lander 10, Limestone 9
Louisville 19, E. Kentucky 3
Mobile 5, Spring Hill 2
North Carolina 11, Gardner-Webb 1
Randolph-Macon 7, Christopher Newport 5
St. Andrew’s 13, NC Wesleyan 12
Tusculum at King (Tenn.), ppd., rain
Vanderbilt 7, Evansville 4
