Wednesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press February 22, 2017 9:17 pm 02/22/2017 09:17pm
SOUTH

Augusta at Valdosta St., ppd., rain

Belmont 11, W. Kentucky 3

East Carolina 10, Campbell 0

FIU at Miami, ppd., rain

Hampden-Sydney 8, Marymount 7

Lander 10, Limestone 9

Louisville 19, E. Kentucky 3

Mobile 5, Spring Hill 2

North Carolina 11, Gardner-Webb 1

Randolph-Macon 7, Christopher Newport 5

St. Andrew’s 13, NC Wesleyan 12

Tusculum at King (Tenn.), ppd., rain

Vanderbilt 7, Evansville 4

