Venezuela rallies to beat Dominican in Caribbean Series

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 6:35 pm 02/05/2017 06:35pm
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rene Reyes hit a two-run homer to cap a three-run rally with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning and Venezuela beat the Dominican Republic 4-3 on Sunday in the Caribbean Series.

With Venezuela trailing by two runs, Ronny Cedeno singled to score Herlis Henry, and then Reyes homered to seal the victory for the Venezuelans (3-1), who are waiting for the final game of the first round between Mexico and Cuba to learn their opponent in the semifinals.

The Dominican Republic lost all four of its games in this year*s tournament and has lost 10 straight over the last three Caribbean Series.

Tiago Da Silva (1-0) got the win and Francisco Butto got the last three outs for the save. Juan Grullon (0-1) yielded three hits and three runs in just one inning.

