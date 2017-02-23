5:09 pm, February 23, 2017
US women’s national team will travel to Norway in June

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 4:55 pm 02/23/2017 04:55pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team will travel to Norway in June for a match in the coastal city of Sandefjord.

The game against Norway will be the second of two planned European matches. The first has not yet been announced by U.S. Soccer.

The United States and Norway have met 49 times, including the 1991 Women’s World Cup final, which the Americans won.

Norway won the 1995 World Cup after defeating the United States in the semifinals. The Norwegians also beat the Americans for the gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The last time the two teams met was at the 2015 Algarve Cup in Portugal. The United States won 2-1 on two goals from Carli Lloyd.

The Americans have a five-game winning streak in the all-time series.

