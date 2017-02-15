4:49 am, February 15, 2017
Turkey to bid to host 2024 European Championship

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 4:38 am 02/15/2017 04:38am
ISTANBUL (AP) — The head of the Turkish soccer federation says the country will bid to host the 2024 European Championship.

Federation president Yildirim Demiroren says Turkey will formally submit its bid on March 2, its fourth effort to host the European Championship.

Turkey had bid to host the final games of Euro 2020 but later withdrew its application saying it would concentrate efforts on 2024.

Demiroren says “Turkey is the only country in Europe and in the world to have invested in 32 stadiums in the past few years … We believe that this time, as the (federation) and the people, we deserve to win this.”

