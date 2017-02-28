8:18 pm, February 28, 2017
Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 8:12 pm
SOUTH

Austin Peay 21, Middle Tennessee 8

Christopher Newport 5, Hampden-Sydney 2

Clemson 9, Wofford 2

Coker 22, Barton 5

Dallas Christian 6-4, Loyola (NO) 5-14

Georgetown (Ky.) at Brescia, ppd.

Georgia Tech 12, Georgia St. 5

Kentucky 12, E. Kentucky 0

King (Tenn.) at Carson-Newman, ppd.

Lipscomb 10, W. Kentucky 4

Lindenwood-Belleville at Bethel (Tenn.), ccd.

Lindsey Wilson 9, Freed-Hardeman 6

Maryville (Mo.) 13, Christian Brothers 3

Mount Olive 11, St. Augustine’s 1

NC Central 11, High Point 5

NC State 8, UNC-Greensboro 2

North Carolina 11, Winthrop 0

St. Andrew’s 9, Pfeiffer 8

Union (Tenn.) 4, Le Moyne-Owen 2

Virginia 11, William & Mary 3

Virginia Tech 9, Radford 7

MIDWEST

Coll. of the Ozarks 17, Columbia (Mo.) 14

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 7, New Mexico 2

