Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

Chowan 8, Barton 7, 11 innings
Elon 10, Radford 1
ETSU 10, Oakland 2
Florida Southern 4, Florida St. 2
Lincoln Memorial 5-14, Kentucky St. 4-2
Lindsey Wilson 6, Union (Ky.) 5, 10 innings
Pikeville 5, Asbury 4, 10 innings
South Carolina 5, Charlotte 4
Tusculum 10, Carson-Newman 8
Virginia Tech 7, Marshall 0
McMurry 4, Hardin-Simmons 2
Texas Tech 16, New Mexico St. 1
Dominican Army 6, Castleton 5, 10 innings
