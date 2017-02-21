9:37 pm, February 21, 2017
Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe will be on WTOP 10 a.m. Wednesday for "Ask the Governor." Post your questions on WTOP's live blog now.

Tuesday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press February 21, 2017 9:10 pm 02/21/2017 09:10pm
SOUTH

Chowan 8, Barton 7, 11 innings

Elon 10, Radford 1

ETSU 10, Oakland 2

Florida Southern 4, Florida St. 2

Lincoln Memorial 5-14, Kentucky St. 4-2

Lindsey Wilson 6, Union (Ky.) 5, 10 innings

Pikeville 5, Asbury 4, 10 innings

South Carolina 5, Charlotte 4

Tusculum 10, Carson-Newman 8

Virginia Tech 7, Marshall 0

SOUTHWEST

McMurry 4, Hardin-Simmons 2

Texas Tech 16, New Mexico St. 1

EXHIBITION

Dominican Army 6, Castleton 5, 10 innings

Topics:
Latest News
