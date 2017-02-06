The To-Do List for Moving Into Your New Home

Having completed the incredibly overwhelming process of buying a home, you probably feel those same emotions as you encounter the move-in process. You most likely had an inspection for your new home, which illuminated the items your house specifically needs fixed. That said, every house will face many of the same challenges to ensure it functions at peak efficiency.

To set yourself and your family up for a smooth, safe transition, you will want to tackle this checklist of items before or during your move.

Change the locks. The reason for doing this is simple and obvious: You don’t know who has a copy of the key to your house. Regardless of whether the previous owners said they gave you every key at closing or if the house was a foreclosure, there may have been contractors or inspectors who needed access and forgot to give the key back.

You don’t always need to buy an entirely new lock, as this can be very expensive depending on the number of doors in the house. It may make more sense to have a locksmith come out to rekey each of the cylinders. This typically comes with an up-front fee of $50 to $100, and then $20 to $40 per lock.

Contact utility companies. Depending on where you live and state laws, you may be required by the title company to contact your utility companies and switch ownership prior to settlement, or the title company may do it for you.

That said, be sure to call all those that apply whether you’re required to or not to make sure there is no lapse in service, as you may be required to pay an additional reconnection fee should this occur. This is also a great time to contact cable, internet and phone services because everyone knows the first thing you’ll want to do after a long day of moving boxes is sit on your couch (if you can find it) and watch some TV.

Clean your dryer vent. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, 2,900 home clothes dryer fires are reported each year. There is no telling the last time your dryer vents were professionally cleaned and it’s a safety hazard not to deal with this immediately. Check with local air duct and fireplace cleaning companies, as they often clean dryer vents as well and may offer deals if multiple services are purchased at the same time.

Replace filters. The most important filter you need to replace is the one in the heating and cooling system, or HVAC. Hopefully, your inspector showed you the proper way to insert it and which way the arrows should be facing. Depending on the the type of filter used, it should be cleaned or replaced every one to three months. Regardless of whether it appears clean, establish the schedule by changing it on a day you will remember, typically the first of the month.

Check the rest of your utilities and appliances for filters of different sorts. For example, many refrigerators with water dispensers have filters in dire need of changing.

Replace smoke detector batteries. The U.S. Fire Administration recommends changing batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors twice a year. Many people use the daylight saving time changes to remember when to make the changes. As you move in, it’s best to replace them until the next time change, when you’ll be able to get back on a normal schedule. Make sure there is a minimum of one smoke detector per floor and in every bedroom.

Install fire extinguishers. Have fire extinguishers installed near any hazardous area including your kitchen, garage and workshop or laundry room. Many homeowners have at least one extinguisher per floor in an easily accessible location. Be sure to consult the owners manual to determine how often you will need to replace the extinguisher, but you can plan on anywhere between every five and 15 years.

Childproof. Moving, as everyone who has done it before knows, is not a one-day process. From the time you unload the truck, it may be months before you get everything sorted and put away.

During the transition, it may be easy to overlook potentially dangerous areas or situations your child could encounter in their new surroundings. Take the time before you move in to childproof the house while you can still clearly see areas to be addressed, like cabinets for storing cleaning products and medicines, or unpacking choking hazards directly into out-of-reach areas.

Deep clean. Let’s be honest, people are gross. Even if those who lived in the house before you seemed like complete neat-freaks, it is doubtful they held every aspect of the house to the same standards as you. Look into cleaning services, as many have move-in specials offering deep cleans from top to bottom. And while they may not require the same attention, new homes should also be cleaned, as there will still be leftover dust and construction dirt from the building process.

Clean carpets. Along with painting, this is one task you will want to complete prior to moving in and setting up each room. After a professional clean, your carpets will need to dry for 24 to 48 hours before moving furniture in. Rushing the process will cause rust or stains to appear on the carpet from the furniture, completely negating all the money you invested.

Toilet paper. The last thing you want is to be moving into your dream home and have to start rifling through a million boxes to find toilet paper because nature is calling. If that needs any more explanation, I don’t know what to tell you.

