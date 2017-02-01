The 10 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean 2017

From sprawling resorts to intimate boutique hotels, these all-inclusive hideaways appeal to a variety of travelers.

Finding an all-inclusive retreat in the Caribbean isn’t difficult. All-inclusive properties, which typically bundle all meals, alcohol and nonalcoholic beverages and a variety of activities in their rates, are as synonymous with the region as umbrella-laden drinks and turquoise-tinted waters. But wading through all of the options — from cozy boutique hideaways to massive resorts — can be a challenge. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News took into account each property’s overall score from the 2017 Best Hotels in the Caribbean rankings, along with additional data to determine the Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean.

10. Sandals LaSource Grenada Resort & Spa

If you’re on the hunt for an all-inclusive that packages nearly everything into the room rate — including butler service, gratuity and motorized water sports — this property on Grenada‘s Pink Gin Beach is for you. The only Sandals outpost on the island, LaSource Grenada Resort & Spa is home to five pools, 10 restaurants and countless land and water sports activities, not to mention evening entertainment — all covered by the all-inclusive rate.

9. Hermitage Bay

This all-inclusive hideaway on Antigua’s secluded western shore is surrounded by 140 verdant acres. Each of the resort’s 30 suites (13 of which are perched on the white-sand beach) features views of the sea and surrounding hillside. Some accommodations are also outfitted with private plunge pools, outdoor showers and covered sun decks. Along with all meals and beverages (including alcohol), Hermitage Bay’s all-inclusive rates cover airport transfers, use of nonmotorized water sports equipment, Wi-Fi access and morning yoga, meditation and Pilates classes.

8. GoldenEye

Once a postwar sanctuary for James Bond author Ian Fleming, this 52-acre resort in Jamaica‘s Oracabessa Bay is now one of the island’s most luxurious hideaways. Take your pick from beach huts, cottages and villas, including the one where Fleming penned all 14 of his famous Bond books. When you’re not relaxing in your digs, you can snorkel in the 4-acre lagoon, play a round of tennis or book a treatment at the FieldSpa. Half-board rates, which include two meals per day, and fully inclusive rates are available.

7. Spice Island Beach Resort

Spread out across 8 acres of Grenada’s cherished Grand Anse Beach, Spice Island Beach Resort is a family-run boutique hotel. The resort’s accommodations are just as impressive as its location, and feature balconies or patios that usher in the cool Caribbean breeze. Select suites are also outfitted with private pools and soaking tubs. Room rates here cover all meals and beverages, nonmotorized water sports activities such as snorkeling and paddleboarding, a supervised kids club and golf green fees, plus tennis and bike rentals.

6. The Palms Turks and Caicos

The Palms Turks and Caicos certainly knows how to pamper its guests. With a 25,000-square-foot spa, spacious all-suite accommodations and an infinity pool that snakes throughout the hotel grounds, relaxation is easy to come by at this resort on Provo’s Grace Bay. All-inclusive optional plans cover all meals and beverages.

5. COMO Parrot Cay

Looking for an all-inclusive package that isn’t one-size-fits-all? This Turks & Caicos retreat is for you. Located on a private island northeast of Providenciales, this resort strives to embody the perfect beach vacation for every taste, with various vacation packages that include customized excursions and intimate dinners. For example, the Be Active package includes nightly private yoga or Pilates sessions, one guided eco-tour and two hourlong treatments at the on-site spa, among other perks.

4. Capella Marigot Bay

If secluded luxury is what you’re after, then Capella Marigot Bay is the St. Lucia hotel for you. Situated on the northwest side of the island, this resort offers stunning vistas of Marigot Bay and a front-row seat to the lavish sailboats and yachts that pull into its attached marina. Admire the view from one of the property’s two freshwater infinity pools or while indulging in a treatment at the Auriga Spa. What’s more, the resort’s all-inclusive package covers all food and beverages, along with a meal at a local St. Lucia restaurant.

3. Jade Mountain

It’s all about the views at Jade Mountain. Each of the resort’s accommodations, which the property dubs “sanctuaries,” is built with just three walls, meaning visitors can enjoy unobstructed vistas of St. Lucia’s Piton Mountains and the Caribbean Sea. In addition to panoramic views, Jade Mountain touts a long list of island sports, including snorkeling in the Anse Chastanet Bay and sunset sailing on the resort’s yacht. Jade Mountain offers a variety of optional all-inclusive plans, ranging from breakfast and dinner to all meals.

2. Jamaica Inn

Boasting just 48 suites and cottages, Jamaica Inn is not your typical all-inclusive property. Despite its relatively small size, this resort, which sits on its own private beach in Ochos Rios, impresses guests with its intimate, relaxed atmosphere. Plus, it offers many of the same amenities neighboring mega-resorts also tout, including a pool, a spa and a fitness center, not to mention complimentary beach activities such as kayaking and snorkeling. Lodgers have their pick from a variety of all-inclusive meal plans, ranging from only breakfast to all meals and beverages on-site.

1. Jumby Bay, A Rosewood Resort

Holding the distinction of the No. 1 Best Hotel in Antigua, Jumby Bay, A Rosewood Resort is well known for its over-the-top luxury. Tucked away on a 300-acre private island 2 miles from the Antigua mainland, Jumby Bay boasts pristine suites, spectacular vistas and a bevy of amenities and activities, including two pools and Sense, A Rosewood Spa. What’s more, all meals and beverages, as well as use of nonmotorized water sports equipment and the Rose Buds program for children, are covered in the resort’s all-inclusive rates.

