2:10 pm, February 24, 2017
74° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT At 2 p.m., D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham will hold a news conference on Thursday's officer-involved shooting.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Temperature records fall as…

Temperature records fall as Northeast gets a taste of spring

By The Associated Press February 24, 2017 1:48 pm 02/24/2017 01:48pm
Share
A girl in a short sleeve shirt watches skaters in New York's Bryant Park, Friday, Feb. 24, 2017. Temperatures reached 68 degrees by noon, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

BOSTON (AP) — Temperature records are falling in the Northeast as spring-like warmth has descended on the region.

Boston hit 71 degrees, making Friday the warmest February day ever recorded in the city. The National Weather Service says Newark, New Jersey, reached 74 degrees, breaking the previous high of 73 for the date, set in 1985.

Temperatures also hit 70 in Philadelphia; Hartford, Connecticut; and Providence, Rhode Island.

It’s the second warm day in a row, but it won’t last. A strong cold front, potentially accompanied by storms, is predicted to pass on Saturday evening. Temperatures will then return to normal, with Sunday night lows in the 30s.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Temperature records fall as…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News