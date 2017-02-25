12:41 pm, February 25, 2017
Suspect in woman’s death in US had been deported in 2013

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 12:20 pm 02/25/2017 12:20pm
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A man suspected of fleeing Connecticut with his daughter after killing the child’s mother is a citizen of El Salvador who had been deported more than three years ago, according to U.S. authorities.

The 6-year-old girl was found in Pennsylvania on Friday following a high-speed car chase and crash on Interstate 99 that involved a car driven by her father, Oscar Hernandez.

Hernandez was taken into custody. The girl, Aylin Sofia Hernandez, suffered minor injuries in the crash in Benner Township, Pennsylvania state police said. She was being returned to family in Connecticut.

Police had gone to the girl’s Bridgeport, Connecticut, home and found her mother, Nadia Gonzalez, fatally stabbed. Another woman in the home also was stabbed multiple times and was hospitalized. Police said she’s expected to survive.

Federal immigration officials said Hernandez had been deported Nov. 27, 2013. An agency spokesman said in a statement that Hernandez has prior felony convictions including assault and threatening.

