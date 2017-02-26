6:42 am, February 26, 2017
Stuhec leads combined World Cup race after super-G

By The Associated Press February 26, 2017 6:12 am 02/26/2017 06:12am
Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec competes in an alpine ski, women's World Cup combined race, in Crans Montana, Switzerland, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Marco Tacca)

CRANS MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — Ilka Stuhec is on course for a third successive podium in Crans Montana as she attempts to eat further into Mikaela Shiffrin’s lead in the overall standings on Sunday.

Stuhec, who was runner-up in the Alpine combined on Friday and won Saturday’s super-G, is in second position after the super-G portion of another combined race.

The Slovenian is 0.36 behind Sofia Goggia of Italy. Canada’s Marie-Michele Gagnon is third, 0.59 behind Goggia.

Shiffrin is seventh, 1.30 behind Goggia but the United States skier is a slalom specialist.

Entering this weekend’s races in Crans Montana, Shiffrin held more than a 400-point lead in the standings over Goggia, who was her closest active challenger. Defending overall champion Lara Gut, in second place, is out injured.

However, Stuhec has cut the gap to 258 points, with Goggia now a further 176 points back.

Lindsey Vonn pulled out of the race last night.

