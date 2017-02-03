5:10 am, February 4, 2017
Stoke signing Berahino served FA ban while at West Brom

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 4:53 am 02/03/2017 04:53am
LONDON (AP) — Stoke manager Mark Hughes says new signing Saido Berahino served a secret English Football Association suspension before he joined the club from West Bromwich Albion last month.

The Daily Mail reported that Berahino tested positive for a recreational drug during his time at West Brom. The FA doesn’t announce details of such cases.

Hughes says “we are aware of it clearly. There was an FA disciplinary matter and Saido had an eight-week suspension, I believe. We were aware of that before we signed him.”

Hughes says he isn’t “in a position to give any more details as we don’t have them.”

