Stefan Kraft wins flying hill, Kamil Stoch leads overall

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 2:03 pm 02/04/2017 02:03pm
OBERSTDORF, Germany (AP) — Stefan Kraft claimed his second ski jump World Cup of the season with victory in Saturday’s flying hill competition.

The Austrian soared 227.5 meters with his first jump and 218.0 with his second for 439.9 points, beating Andreas Wellinger of Germany by 5.1 points and Kamil Stoch of Poland by 14.5.

Norway’s Daniel Andre Tande was fourth, ahead of Slovenia’s Domen Prevc.

Stoch stretched his lead in the overall standings to 1,038 points, ahead of Tande on 903 and Prevc on 831.

Another flying hill competition is scheduled for Sunday.

Topics:
Latest News
