Spanish clubs invest only 18M in winter transfer window

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 3:02 pm 02/08/2017 03:02pm
Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg soccer match between FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday Feb. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

MADRID (AP) — Spanish league clubs spent only 18 million euros ($19.2 million) in signings in the winter transfer window, the lowest figure among the top leagues.

The Spanish league said Wednesday that the numbers were low in part because teams prioritized retaining talent and improved financial control.

Spanish league president Javier Tebas said local “clubs are spending less because they are operating more maturely.”

He noted that the results are proving very positive,” as Spanish clubs have been succeeding in European competitions recently.

Tebas said “the economic landscape has also changed for investors” and the league “can guarantee them peace of mind when they invest, as there are financial controls and guarantees in place.”

By contrast, Premier League clubs spent a record 237 million pounds ($300 million) in the January transfer window.

