South Korea’s Noh, Lee win at short-track World Cup

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 10:32 am 02/11/2017 10:32am
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — South Korea had a strong day in the short-track speedskating World Cup on Saturday, winning three events including the men’s and women’s 1,500-meter races.

Lee Hyo-Been led a South Korean podium sweep in the men’s 1,500 ahead of Hong Kyung-Hwan and Lim Yong-Jin. The women’s 1,500 saw victory for Noh Ah-Rum, ahead of Russian Ekaterina Efremenkova and Italy’s Lucia Peretti.

The World Cup titles for the distance had already been clinched by South Korean Shim Suk-Hee for the women and Sjinkie Knegt of the Netherlands for the men.

There was more Korean success in the men’s 1,000 as Hwang Dae-Heon beat Knegt and Kazakhstan’s Nurbergen Zhumagaziyev.

China’s Liu Yang was the only non-South Korean winner of the day, clinching the women’s 1,000 from Japan’s Shione Kaminaga and Italy’s Cynthia Mascitto.

Latest News
