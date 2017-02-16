3:24 pm, February 16, 2017
Shakhtar wins again, Spurs lose in Europa League

By The Associated Press February 16, 2017 3:14 pm 02/16/2017 03:14pm
Gent's Jeremy Perbet scores a goal during the Europa League round of 32, first leg, soccer match between KAA Gent and Tottenham Hotspur at the Ghelamco Arena in Ghent, Belgium, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

MANCHESTER., England (AP) — The Europa League resumed at the last-32 stage with Shakhtar Donetsk beating Celta Vigo 1-0 to maintain its perfect record in the competition and Tottenham losing at Belgian side Gent 1-0 on Thursday.

In other first-leg games, Fiorentina beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 1-0 thanks to Federico Bernardeschi’s goal from a free kick on his 23rd birthday.

Playing its first competitive game since Dec. 12, Shakhtar earned its seventh straight Europa League win when debutant Blanco Leschuk scored at the end of a 27th-minute counterattack. Shakhtar was the only team to go through qualifying with a 100 percent record.

Tottenham’s form has dipped in recent weeks, and the English team has just one goal in its last four games after its loss at Gent, which scored through Jeremy Perbet an hour in. Harry Kane hit the post for Spurs.

Manchester United hosts Saint-Etienne and Roma visits Villarreal in the standout games among the late kickoffs.

The second legs are next week.

Shakhtar wins again, Spurs lose in Europa League
