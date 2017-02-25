2:11 pm, February 25, 2017
73° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of the WTOP listening area until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Sexton's boot again helps…

Sexton’s boot again helps Irish down France 19-9 in Dublin

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 2:00 pm 02/25/2017 02:00pm
Share
Ireland's Jonathan Sexton, right, runs at France's Guilhem Guirado during the Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and France at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Saturday Feb. 25, 2017. (Niall Carson/PA via AP)

DUBLIN (AP) — Another perfect goalkicking effort by Jonathan Sexton led Ireland over France 19-9 in an often sloppy, rain-soaked Six Nations rugby match on Saturday.

Sexton hit two penalties, converted the only try, and struck a 40-meter dropped goal before leaving in the 68th minute of his first match in five weeks, and his first match for Ireland since November following injuries.

France mounted a ferocious first-quarter attack to lead 6-0 on two Camille Lopez penalty kicks.

Ireland seized momentum with a try from close range by Conor Murray. Sexton’s conversion put Ireland up 7-6.

The Irish failed to convert sustained pressure into more first-half points, twice turning the ball over inside France’s five-meter line.

Lopez converted a 73rd-minute penalty to pull France within 16-9, but substitute Irish flyhalf Paddy Jackson hit his own three minutes later to deny France a losing bonus point.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Sexton's boot again helps…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Spring Training over the years

Take a look back at photos of Washington's baseball teams during Spring Training.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News