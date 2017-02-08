3:13 pm, February 8, 2017
70° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Schalke, Sportfreunde Lotte victorious…

Schalke, Sportfreunde Lotte victorious in German Cup

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 3:00 pm 02/08/2017 03:00pm
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Schalke defeated SV Sandhausen 4-1 away to advance to the quarterfinals of the German Cup for the first time since 2011 on Wednesday, while third-division Sportfreunde Lotte’s run of upsets continued.

Three goals in an eight-minute spell from Alessandro Schoepf, new signing Daniel Caligiuri and Brazilian defender Naldo at the end of the first half set Schalke on its way.

Andrew Wooten pulled one back midway through the second half but Schalke substitute Yevhen Konoplyanka sealed the win five minutes later.

Dutch striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar also came on with four minutes remaining, returning after more than three months out with a right knee injury.

Goals in each half from Jaroslaw Lindner and Kevin Freiberger gave Lotte a 2-0 home victory over second-division 1860 Munich.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Schalke, Sportfreunde Lotte victorious…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News