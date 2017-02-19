Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

Army 4, Holy Cross 2
Vermont 2, Boston College 2, OT
Harvard 6, Brown 0
Cornell 3, Clarkson 3, OT
Maine 4, Merrimack 4, OT
Boston U. 8, New Hampshire 4
Northeastern 4. UConn 1
Minnesota 4, Penn St. 3, OT
Quinnipiac 7, RPI 3
Robert Morris 3, Mercyhurst 2, OT
Air Force 3, RIT 2
Sacred Heart 3, Bentley 2
Colgate 1, St. Lawrence 1, OT
UMass-Lowell 5, UMass 2
Union (N.Y.) 4, Princeton 2
Yale 4, Dartmouth 0
Adrian 4, St. Scholastica 2
Ferris St. 3, Alaska Anchorage 0
Denver 5, Miami (Ohio) 2
Ohio St. 4, Michigan St. 3
Minnesota St. 7, N. Michigan 4
Providence 3, Notre Dame 3, OT
W. Michigan 3, North Dakota 2
Wisconsin 6, Michigan 4
Minn.-Duluth 2, Colorado College 2, OT