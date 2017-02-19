12:29 am, February 19, 2017
55° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Saturday's College Hockey Scores

Saturday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press February 19, 2017 12:22 am 02/19/2017 12:22am
Share
EAST

Army 4, Holy Cross 2

Vermont 2, Boston College 2, OT

Harvard 6, Brown 0

Cornell 3, Clarkson 3, OT

Maine 4, Merrimack 4, OT

Boston U. 8, New Hampshire 4

Northeastern 4. UConn 1

Minnesota 4, Penn St. 3, OT

Quinnipiac 7, RPI 3

Robert Morris 3, Mercyhurst 2, OT

Air Force 3, RIT 2

Sacred Heart 3, Bentley 2

Colgate 1, St. Lawrence 1, OT

UMass-Lowell 5, UMass 2

Union (N.Y.) 4, Princeton 2

Yale 4, Dartmouth 0

MIDWEST

Adrian 4, St. Scholastica 2

Ferris St. 3, Alaska Anchorage 0

Denver 5, Miami (Ohio) 2

Ohio St. 4, Michigan St. 3

Minnesota St. 7, N. Michigan 4

Providence 3, Notre Dame 3, OT

W. Michigan 3, North Dakota 2

Wisconsin 6, Michigan 4

FAR WEST

Minn.-Duluth 2, Colorado College 2, OT

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Saturday's College Hockey Scores
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Latest News