Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 7:49 pm 02/18/2017 07:49pm
SOUTH

Asbury 2-4, Grace (Ind.) 1-14

Austin Peay 9, Illinois St. 4

Barton 21-4, Goldey-Beacom 3-1

Bethel (Tenn.) 5-5, Olivet Nazarene 0-0

Campbellsville 10-7, Huntington 1-0

Cent. Michigan 8, ETSU 7

Charlotte 13, West Virginia 2

Christian Brothers 10-1, Valdosta St. 9-7

Clemson 6, Wright St. 2

Concordia (Moor.) 3-8, Alice Lloyd 0-1

Davenport at Union (Ky.), ppd.

Georgetown (Ky.) 11, Judson (Ala.) 1

Georgia Tech 11, Marshall 3

Harris-Stowe at Lane, ccd. rain

High Point 11, NJIT 0

Indiana Tech 16, Brescia 0

Kent St. 3, Belmont 0

King (Tenn.) 6-2, Mansfield 3-1

Lake Erie 6-10, Kentucky St. 4-2

Lincoln Memorial 16, Ohio Valley 2

Lipscomb 3, Oakland 2

Maryville (Tenn.) 6-4, Mac Murray 1-8

Memphis 4, Tennessee 1

Milligan 3, Cumberlands 1

Mount Olive 1, USC Aiken 0

Nichols 12, Wake Forest 5

North Carolina 6, Kentucky 5

Notre Dame 12, Incarnate Word 10

Pikeville 10-5, Goshen 1-1

Randolph-Macon 7, RPI 0

St. Francis (Ind.) 2-4, Midway 1-3

St. Louis 8, Notre Dame 6

Sewanee 19, Wilmington (Ohio) 4

UT Martin 14, Buffalo 0

Virginia 10, The Citadel 6

W. Kentucky 4, Valparaiso 3

SOUTHWEST

Texas Rio Grande Valley 12-9, Texas Southern 2-0

Texas A&M-Kingsville 6, Ark.-Fort Smith 1

