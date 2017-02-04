11:44 pm, February 4, 2017
Home » Latest News » Saturday's College Baseball Scores

Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 11:31 pm 02/04/2017 11:31pm
SOUTH

Auburn-Montgomery 8-4, Spring Hill 5-7

Barton 5-14, Salem International 3-2

Bethel (Tenn.) 7-11, Columbia (Mo.) 6-1

Coker 5-11, Chowan 4-1

Limestone 6, Saint Anselm 1

Lindsey Wilson 13, Tenn. Wesleyan 4

Loyola (NO) 8-4, Rust 3-3

Martin Methodist 5-4, Harris-Stowe 3-11

Mount Olive 3-4, Lander 0-0

Piedmont 10, Guilford 1

Pikeville 3-1, St. Andrews 0-4

Rio Grande 11-12, Bryan 6-19

