Saturday’s College Baseball Scores

Auburn-Montgomery 8-4, Spring Hill 5-7
Barton 5-14, Salem International 3-2
Bethel (Tenn.) 7-11, Columbia (Mo.) 6-1
Coker 5-11, Chowan 4-1
Limestone 6, Saint Anselm 1
Lindsey Wilson 13, Tenn. Wesleyan 4
Martin Methodist 5-4, Harris-Stowe 3-11
Mount Olive 3-4, Lander 0-0
Piedmont 10, Guilford 1
Pikeville 3, St. Andrews 0
Rio Grande 11-12, Bryan 6-19
