Remaining Free Agents

Remaining Free Agents

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 7:33 pm 02/07/2017 07:33pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The 59 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BALTIMORE (6) — Pedro Alvarez, dh; Michael Bourn, of; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Nolan Reimold, of; Drew Stubbs, of; Matt Wieters, c.

BOSTON (1) — Aaron Hill, 3b.

CHICAGO (1) — Justin Morneau, dh.

CLEVELAND (3) — Marlon Byrd, of; Coco Crisp, of; Mike Napoli, 1b.

DETROIT (1) — Erick Aybar, ss.

HOUSTON (1) — Doug Fister, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (2) — Luke Hochevar, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Tim Lincecum, rhp; Jered Weaver, rhp; Chris Wilson, lhp.

NEW YORK (2) — Billy Butler, of; Mark Teixeira, 1b.

OAKLAND (1) — Sam Fuld, of.

SEATTLE (3) — Franklin Gutierrez, of; Dae-ho Lee, 1b; Adam Lind, 1b.

TAMPA BAY (2) — Kevin Jepsen, rhp; Alexei Ramirez, ss.

TEXAS (1) — Colby Lewis, rhp.

TORONTO (1) — Dioner Navarro, c.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ATLANTA (1) — A.J. Pierzynski, c.

CHICAGO (4) — Jason Hammel, rhp; David Ross, c; Joe Smith, rhp; Travis Wood, lhp.

CINCINNATI (2) — Ross Ohlendorf, rhp; Alfredo Simon, rhp.

COLORADO (3) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Ryan Raburn, of.

LOS ANGELES (3) — Joe Blanton, rhp; J.P. Howell, lhp; Chase Utley, 2b.

MIAMI (2) — Jeff Francoeur, of; Chris Johnson, 1b-3b.

MILWAUKEE (1) — Chris Capuano, lhp.

NEW YORK (4) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Kelly Johnson, 2b-3b; Jon Niese, lhp; Fernando Salas, rhp.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — David Hernandez, rhp; Ryan Howard, 1b.

ST. LOUIS (1) — Jerome Williams, rhp.

SAN DIEGO (2) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Carlos Villanueva, rhp.

SAN FRANCISCO (5) — Gordon Beckham, 2b; Javier Lopez, lhp; Angel Pagan, of; Jake Peavy, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp.

WASHINGTON (2) — Mat Latos, rhp; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp.

Latest News
