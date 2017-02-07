NEW YORK (AP) — The 59 remaining free agents:
BALTIMORE (6) — Pedro Alvarez, dh; Michael Bourn, of; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Nolan Reimold, of; Drew Stubbs, of; Matt Wieters, c.
BOSTON (1) — Aaron Hill, 3b.
CHICAGO (1) — Justin Morneau, dh.
CLEVELAND (3) — Marlon Byrd, of; Coco Crisp, of; Mike Napoli, 1b.
DETROIT (1) — Erick Aybar, ss.
HOUSTON (1) — Doug Fister, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (2) — Luke Hochevar, rhp; Peter Moylan, rhp.
LOS ANGELES (3) — Tim Lincecum, rhp; Jered Weaver, rhp; Chris Wilson, lhp.
NEW YORK (2) — Billy Butler, of; Mark Teixeira, 1b.
OAKLAND (1) — Sam Fuld, of.
SEATTLE (3) — Franklin Gutierrez, of; Dae-ho Lee, 1b; Adam Lind, 1b.
TAMPA BAY (2) — Kevin Jepsen, rhp; Alexei Ramirez, ss.
TEXAS (1) — Colby Lewis, rhp.
TORONTO (1) — Dioner Navarro, c.
___
ATLANTA (1) — A.J. Pierzynski, c.
CHICAGO (4) — Jason Hammel, rhp; David Ross, c; Joe Smith, rhp; Travis Wood, lhp.
CINCINNATI (2) — Ross Ohlendorf, rhp; Alfredo Simon, rhp.
COLORADO (3) — Jorge De La Rosa, lhp; Ryan Raburn, of.
LOS ANGELES (3) — Joe Blanton, rhp; J.P. Howell, lhp; Chase Utley, 2b.
MIAMI (2) — Jeff Francoeur, of; Chris Johnson, 1b-3b.
MILWAUKEE (1) — Chris Capuano, lhp.
NEW YORK (4) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Kelly Johnson, 2b-3b; Jon Niese, lhp; Fernando Salas, rhp.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — David Hernandez, rhp; Ryan Howard, 1b.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Jerome Williams, rhp.
SAN DIEGO (2) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Carlos Villanueva, rhp.
SAN FRANCISCO (5) — Gordon Beckham, 2b; Javier Lopez, lhp; Angel Pagan, of; Jake Peavy, rhp; Sergio Romo, rhp.
WASHINGTON (2) — Mat Latos, rhp; Yusmeiro Petit, rhp.