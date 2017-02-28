12:49 pm, February 28, 2017
Relegation-wary Deportivo La Coruna hires coach Pepe Mel

By The Associated Press February 28, 2017 12:31 pm 02/28/2017 12:31pm
FILE - In this March 29 2014 file photo, West Bromwich manager Pepe Mel gestures during the English Premier League soccer match between West Bromwich Albion and Cardiff City at Hawthorns Stadium in West Bromwich, England. Deportivo La Coruna has hired former West Bromwich and Real Betis coach Pepe Mel to try to avoid relegation in the Spanish league, replacing Gaizka Garitano who was fired after the team's 4-0 loss at newcomer Leganes on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, File)

MADRID (AP) — Deportivo La Coruna has hired former Real Betis coach Pepe Mel to try to avoid relegation in the Spanish league.

Deportivo says Pepe Mel signed a contract to the end of the season.

He replaces Gaizka Garitano, who was fired after the 4-0 loss at newcomer Leganes on Saturday.

Pepe Mel hasn’t been coaching since leaving Betis last year.

The 54-year-old former striker had a brief stint in the English Premier League with West Bromwich Albion in 2014.

Deportivo has lost four games in a row and hasn’t won in seven rounds. Its last victory was against last-place Osasuna in December.

The league champion in 2000, Deportivo is only one spot above the relegation zone.

