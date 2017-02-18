3:30 pm, February 18, 2017
Ranieri criticizes Leicester for lacking ‘desire and heart’

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 3:05 pm 02/18/2017 03:05pm
Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri gestures during the English FA Cup soccer match between Millwall and Leicester City at The Den stadium in London, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — Leicester manager Claudio Ranieri criticized his players for lacking “desire and heart” in a 1-0 loss at third-tier Millwall in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday, the latest setback for the stuttering English champion.

Leicester, which is one point above the relegation zone in a woeful defense of its Premier League title, is without a victory in its last eight matches.

Millwall played most of the second half with 10 men and won thanks to a 90th-minute goal.

“I want to speak again with the players and say we have to fight every match,” an animated Ranieri said. “Who wants to fight? Tell me. I need the soldiers, I need the gladiators.

“It is strange because last season we won for this, to be more determined than the opponent and play with more heart than the opponent. We could also lose but we would fight every match. I want to see this, the fight until the end.”

Leicester’s next match is against Sevilla in the first leg of the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday.

