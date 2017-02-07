Mexico and Puerto Rico to play for Caribbean Series title

CULIACAN, Mexico (AP) — Miguel Pena pitched five scoreless innings, Agustin Murillo singled in a run and host Mexico beat Cuba 1-0 on Monday night to clinch a spot in the Caribbean Series championship game.

The Aguilas de Mexicali will try to give Mexico consecutive Caribbean Series titles when they face Puerto Rico’s Criollos de Caguas on Tuesday. The Puerto Ricans beat Venezuela 9-6 in the other semifinal Monday.

Mexico is aiming for its fifth title in the last seven Series and tenth overall. The Criollos went 1-3 in the first round, but now will try to become the first team from Puerto Rico to win the title since 2000.

Pena allowed two hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Relievers Hector Daniel Rodriguez and Jake Sanchez completed the shutout, with Sanchez notching his second save of the tournament.