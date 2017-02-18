5:01 pm, February 18, 2017
62° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS Norma McCorvey, known as "Jane Roe" in U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion, has died.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Panathinaikos thrashes Asteras 5-0…

Panathinaikos thrashes Asteras 5-0 in Greek league

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 4:42 pm 02/18/2017 04:42pm
Share

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Panathinaikos scored four times in the first half en route to beating host Asteras 5-0 in the Greek league on Saturday.

Panathinaikos caught Panionios in second place, 13 points behind league leader Olympiakos, which plays at AEK Athens on Monday

Victor Klonaridis and Marcus Berg scored early within a two-minute span as a result of defense-splitting long passes.

An unmarked Rodrigo Moledo headed in Paul-Jose M’Poku’s free kick, M’Poku himself latched on to a long pass and scored nine minutes later.

The only goal of the second half came late, as Olivier Boumal hit in a rebound of Berg’s shot.

.Also, Atromitos beat Xanthi 2-1 and Giannena defeated Kerkyra 1-0.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Panathinaikos thrashes Asteras 5-0…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Hail to the chief: Take our presidential trivia quiz

Who was the shortest president? The heaviest? Which one never voted except for himself? Which one suffered the worst re-election defeat? Presidents Day is coming. How well do you know the less-important facts about the nation's leaders?

Recommended
Latest

Latest News