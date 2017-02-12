4:49 pm, February 12, 2017
BREAKING NEWS Legendary jazz singer Al Jarreau has died at age 76, CBS reports. Story developing.

Panathinaikos beats Panetolikos 4-0 with late surge

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 4:32 pm 02/12/2017 04:32pm
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Panathinaikos waited until the 67th minute for its first goal against Panetolikos before going on to win 4-0 Sunday in the Greek league.

Marcus Berg completed his hat trick in injury time — after scoring in the 67th and 80th minutes — with Robin Lod scoring in the 89th.

Fourth-placed Panathinaikos is a point behind PAOK — which drew 0-0 at Xanthi — and three behind Panionios, 1-0 winner at Veria on Saturday.

Olympiakos, which beat Larissa 2-0 Saturday, is 13 points ahead of Panionios and seemingly unstoppable in its quest for a 19th league title in 21 seasons.

In Sunday’s most exciting game, Giannena went 2-0 up on host Platanias by the 11th. Platanias equalized before halftime and went 3-2 ahead before Giannena made the final score 3-3.

Topics:
Latest News
