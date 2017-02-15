7:50 am, February 15, 2017
41° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Ousted coach says he…

Ousted coach says he didn’t resign from Glasgow club Rangers

By The Associated Press February 15, 2017 7:21 am 02/15/2017 07:21am
Share

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Mark Warburton has asked Rangers to explain why it said he resigned as manager of the Glasgow club.

Rangers announced last week that it had accepted the resignation of Warburton and two of his backroom staff, but they say “at no stage did we resign from our positions.”

They added in a statement that “despite its detailed public statements, the club has not answered key questions put to it by the LMA (League Managers Association) … requesting an explanation of why it suggested that we resigned.”

Rangers is third in the Scottish league — 27 points behind leader Celtic — in its first season back in the top division after being forced to start again in the bottom tier in 2012 after a financial meltdown.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Ousted coach says he…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

59th annual Grammy Awards

The 59th annual Grammy Awards took over the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News