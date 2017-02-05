4:22 pm, February 6, 2017
Olympiakos beats Iraklis 3-0 to keep 13-point lead in Greece

By The Associated Press February 5, 2017 6:10 pm 02/05/2017 06:10pm
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Defending champion Olympiakos beat Iraklis 3-0 Sunday in the Greek league to keep its 13-point lead over Panionios and PAOK.

Panionios beat Xanthi 2-0, and PAOK defeated Asteras 3-2.

Bruno Viana opened the scoring for Olympiakos in the 2nd minute with a header off a corner by fellow Brazilian Seba.

In the 42nd, Olympiakos scored on the break, with Tarik Elyounoussi heading in Diogo Figueiras’ cross.

Goalkeeper Huanderson blocked Brown Ideye’s shot from close range but Costas Fortounis got the rebound to make it 3-0 in the 56th.

Also Sunday, AEK Athens scored five first-half goals on its way to a 6-0 thrashing of Veria.

