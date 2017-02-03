12:51 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Latest News

Home » Latest News » Okano, Japan's organizer of…

Okano, Japan’s organizer of 2002 World Cup, dies at 85

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 1:48 pm 02/03/2017 01:48pm
Share

TOKYO (AP) — The soccer official who led Japan’s organizing committee of the 2002 World Cup has died. Shun-Ichiro Okano was 85.

Japan’s soccer federation announced on Friday that Okano died from lung cancer on Thursday in a hospital in Tokyo.

Okano played for and coached the national team, and served a four-year term as the soccer federation’s president through the 2002 World Cup co-hosted with South Korea.

The federation says in a statement it “would like to extend our deep gratitude for his lifelong dedication.”

Okano was also a member of the International Olympic Committee for more than 20 years until he reached the mandatory age limit of 80. He became an honorary IOC member in 2012.

Topics:
Latest News
Home » Latest News » Okano, Japan's organizer of…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Latest News