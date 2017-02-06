2:59 pm, February 7, 2017
NTRA 3YO Thoroughbred Poll

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 2:54 pm 02/06/2017 02:54pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Three Year-Old Thoroughred Poll, conducted by the National Thoroughbred Racing Association, covering racing performances through the Belmont Stakes. Rankings based on the votes of sports and thoroughbred racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis with first place votes in parentheses, record through Feb. 5, total points and previous rank (Sex: C-colt, G-gelding, H-horse, F-filly, M-mare, R-ridgling):

S St-1-2-3 Pts Prv
1. Irish War Cry (7) C 1-1-0-0 303 NR
2. Mccracken (8) C 0-0-0-0 289 2
3. Classic Empire (8) C 1-0-0-1 273 1
4. Mastery (7) C 0-0-0-0 252 3
5. El Areeb (2) C 2-2-0-0 225 NR
6. Unique Bella (6) F 2-2-0-0 172 NR
7. Gormley (2) C 1-1-0-0 172 4
8. Mo Town (1) C 0-0-0-0 110 5
9. Practical Joke C 0-0-0-0 100 6
10. American Anthem C 1-0-1-0 78 7

Other Horses Receiving Votes: Royal Mo 77, Gunnevera 66, Uncontested 47, Guest Suite 35, Battalion Runner 13, No Dozing 12, Champagne Room 6, Oscar Performance 5, Lady Aurelia 4, Wild Shot 3, Syndergaard 3, Klimt 3, Valadorna 2, Good Samaritan 2, Three Rules 1, True Timber 1, Lookin at Lee 1.

