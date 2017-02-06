NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Minnesota-Duluth (46) 18-5-5 996 1 2. Denver (4) 18-6-4 950 2 3. Boston University 18-7-2 879 3 4. Harvard 15-5-2 814 5 5. Minnesota 17-7-2 796 7 6. Union 19-7-2 723 4 7. Boston College 18-9-2 721 8 8. Western Michigan 15-7-4 618 9 9. Massachusetts-Lowell 17-9-3 610 10 10. Penn State 16-6-2 533 6 11. Providence 16-8-4 435 15 12. Cornell 14-6-2 380 16 12. Ohio State 13-7-6 380 11 14. North Dakota 15-11-3 368 13 15. Vermont 16-9-3 316 12 16. Notre Dame 15-9-4 259 17 17. Wisconsin 15-8-1 232 18 18. St. Lawrence 15-8-6 221 14 19. Quinnipiac 16-11-2 84 19 20. Air Force 18-8-4 60 NR

Others receiving votes: Bemidji State 46, St. Cloud State 45, Omaha 18, Michigan Tech 12, Yale 3, Robert Morris 1.