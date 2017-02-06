3:07 pm, February 7, 2017
71° Washington, DC
NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 12:39 pm 02/06/2017 12:39pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5 and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Minnesota-Duluth (46) 18-5-5 996 1
2. Denver (4) 18-6-4 950 2
3. Boston University 18-7-2 879 3
4. Harvard 15-5-2 814 5
5. Minnesota 17-7-2 796 7
6. Union 19-7-2 723 4
7. Boston College 18-9-2 721 8
8. Western Michigan 15-7-4 618 9
9. Massachusetts-Lowell 17-9-3 610 10
10. Penn State 16-6-2 533 6
11. Providence 16-8-4 435 15
12. Cornell 14-6-2 380 16
12. Ohio State 13-7-6 380 11
14. North Dakota 15-11-3 368 13
15. Vermont 16-9-3 316 12
16. Notre Dame 15-9-4 259 17
17. Wisconsin 15-8-1 232 18
18. St. Lawrence 15-8-6 221 14
19. Quinnipiac 16-11-2 84 19
20. Air Force 18-8-4 60 NR

Others receiving votes: Bemidji State 46, St. Cloud State 45, Omaha 18, Michigan Tech 12, Yale 3, Robert Morris 1.

