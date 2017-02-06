NCAA Division I Ice Hockey Poll

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The top 20 teams in the NCAA Division I men’s ice hockey poll, compiled by U.S. College Hockey Online, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 5 and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Minnesota-Duluth (46)
|18-5-5
|996
|1
|2. Denver (4)
|18-6-4
|950
|2
|3. Boston University
|18-7-2
|879
|3
|4. Harvard
|15-5-2
|814
|5
|5. Minnesota
|17-7-2
|796
|7
|6. Union
|19-7-2
|723
|4
|7. Boston College
|18-9-2
|721
|8
|8. Western Michigan
|15-7-4
|618
|9
|9. Massachusetts-Lowell
|17-9-3
|610
|10
|10. Penn State
|16-6-2
|533
|6
|11. Providence
|16-8-4
|435
|15
|12. Cornell
|14-6-2
|380
|16
|12. Ohio State
|13-7-6
|380
|11
|14. North Dakota
|15-11-3
|368
|13
|15. Vermont
|16-9-3
|316
|12
|16. Notre Dame
|15-9-4
|259
|17
|17. Wisconsin
|15-8-1
|232
|18
|18. St. Lawrence
|15-8-6
|221
|14
|19. Quinnipiac
|16-11-2
|84
|19
|20. Air Force
|18-8-4
|60
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bemidji State 46, St. Cloud State 45, Omaha 18, Michigan Tech 12, Yale 3, Robert Morris 1.