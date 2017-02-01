PSG cruises into French Cup last 16, Monaco scrapes through

PARIS (AP) — There was plenty of excitement in the French Cup on Wednesday, with holder Paris Saint-Germain romping into the last 16 after a 4-0 win at Rennes and league leader Monaco needing extra time to see off non-league Chambly in a nine-goal thriller.

Germany winger Julian Draxler scored two excellent goals on an easy night for PSG and Monaco, which played extra time with 10 men, held on to win 5-4 against a side playing two divisions below.

Since the Christmas break, PSG has won six out of seven games. Draxler has been outstanding since joining from Wolfsburg last month, and all four goals he has scored have been expertly taken.

He gave PSG the lead in the 27th minute, exquisitely taking down a long pass from midfielder Thiago Motta with his heel, slipping past a defender and delicately dinking the ball over goalkeeper Benoit Costil as he rushed off his line.

After Brazilian winger Lucas had made it 2-0, Draxler grabbed his second midway through the second half.

Running onto a fine pass from forward Hatem Ben Arfa, Draxler collected the ball on the left, drifted past two players on the edge of the area and smacked a low shot into the bottom right corner.

Ben Arfa added the fourth late on.

Earlier, Monaco squandered a 3-0 lead as Chambly — pushing for promotion to the second division and playing at home — made it 3-3 in injury time, just after a red card for Monaco’s Italian defender Andrea Raggi.

In extra time, midfielder Kevin N’Doram and Poland center half Kamil Glik seemed to have put the game out of reach, only for Chambly midfielder Romain Padovani to set up a tense finish.

Padovani started his career with Monaco 10 years ago, but never made it past the reserves.

Monaco has now scored 97 goals in 37 games this season and has managed at least four goals on 11 occasions. The club is competing on four fronts, as it faces PSG in the League Cup final and Manchester City in the knockout round of the Champions League.

Monaco manager Leonardo Jardim rested many regulars with Saturday’s league game against second-place Nice in mind.

Argentine striker Guido Carrillo got a rare start and he put Monaco ahead and midfielder Thomas Lemar — one of the regulars selected — made it 2-0 in the 35th.

Rising star Kylian M’Bappe, the tournament’s star player when France won the European under-19 tournament last year, made it 3-0 shortly after the break.

But right back Anthony Soubervie and midfielder Gregory Gendrey pulled goals back and, after Raggi was sent off in the 89th, Soubervie forced extra time.

___

OTHER MATCHES

In all first-division matches, Corsican side Bastia beat Nancy 2-0 and Angers won 3-1 against Caen.

Guingamp was also taken to extra time by third-tier Les Herbiers before winning 2-1, but first division Saint-Etienne lost 3-0 away to Auxerre, which is next-to-last in the second division.