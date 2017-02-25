2:11 pm, February 25, 2017
Michael Keane concedes penalty, levels for Burnley at Hull

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 1:36 pm 02/25/2017 01:36pm
Burnley's Joey Barton, right, and Hull City's Alfred N'Diaye compete for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Hull & Burnley at the KCOM stadium, Hull, England. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017 (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

HULL, England (AP) — Michael Keane made amends for conceding a penalty by equalizing as Burnley drew 1-1 at struggling Hull in the Premier League on Satuurday.

A handball by Keane allowed Tom Huddlestone to put Hull ahead from the spot in the 72nd minute but the defender redeemed himself four minutes later. Robbie Brady’s deep corner was curled straight at Keane, who chested the ball down and drilled in the leveler.

Hull substitute Abel Hernandez headed wide and curled a shot wide in stoppage time but Hull couldn’t produce a winner to climb out of the drop zone.

Burnley, which remains winless on the road but thriving at home to sit in 12th place, had Ashley Barnes sent off in stoppage time after he received a second yellow card.

