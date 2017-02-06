Macy’s Inc (M) Faces Criticism For Selling Ivanka Trump Fashion Line

Macy’s Inc (ticker: M) is the latest company under scrutiny for carrying Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand, according to Business Insider.

The criticism, served by both customers and Macy’s employees, comes after Nordstrom (JWN) announced Thursday it would no longer sell the first daughter’s brand.

Neiman Marcus has also removed Ivanka Trump jewelry from its website.

One customer wrote on Macy’s Facebook page, “Nordstrom dumped Trump, please follow suit. I would never put plastic Ivanka Trump boots on my little daughter.” Another alleges a customer service representative said getting rid of Ivanka Trump’s apparel and shoe lines is in the works.

“Hopefully they stop. They can’t lose any more money than they already are,” a source at Macy’s told Business Insider, pointing out the retailer’s falling sales. The company stopped selling President Donald Trump-branded clothing in 2015 after he referred to Mexicans and other immigrants as “killers and rapists.”

Social media has become a place of organization for people to rally for or against political issues involving companies. The #GrabYourWallet campaign specifically advocates boycotting Trump-associated companies including Macy’s. Trump supporters have tried social campaigns to boycott both Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) and Budweiser (BUD), following Starbucks’ plan to hire 10,000 refugees over five years and Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad retelling the story of its founder’s immigration to the U.S.

After the Nordstrom move, one of the #GrabYourWallet co-founders Shannon Coulter said, “I am absolutely thrilled, and I know the vast majority of Grab Your Wallet participants will be as well.”

“The Ivanka Trump brand continues to expand across categories and distribution with increased customer support, leading us to experience significant year-over-year revenue growth in 2016,” said Rosemary K. Young, Ivanka Trump’s senior director of marketing, in a Friday statement, reports Business Insider. “We believe that the strength of a brand is measured not only by the profits it generates, but the integrity it maintains.”

Macy’s Inc (M) Faces Criticism For Selling Ivanka Trump Fashion Line originally appeared on usnews.com