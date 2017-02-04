4:43 pm, February 5, 2017
Losing return for Berahino as West Brom beats Stoke 1-0

By The Associated Press February 4, 2017 6:19 pm 02/04/2017 06:19pm
Stoke City's Phil Bardsley, left, and West Bromwich Albion's James McClean battle for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England, Saturday Feb. 4, 2017. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

WEST BROMWICH, England (AP) — West Bromwich Albion maintained its push for the Europa League as it beat Stoke 1-0 on Saturday with Saido Berahino making a quick return to The Hawthorns.

James Morrison’s third goal in five Premier League games earned the Baggies a deserved victory to leave them eighth.

Nacer Chadli’s neat run went unchecked and he threaded a pass through to Morrison, who ran behind the Stoke defense and fired across Lee Grant in the sixth minute to put the hosts ahead.

Joe Allen and Erik Pieters missed chances for midtable Stoke but it lost the game following an insipid first-half performance.

Berahino was introduced as a second-half substitute, making a quick return to The Hawthorns following his transfer last month.

