Lochner on course for 1st world championship in 4-man bob

By The Associated Press February 25, 2017 12:10 pm 02/25/2017 12:10pm
KOENIGSSEE, Germany (AP) — European champion Johannes Lochner of Germany is on course for his first world championship in four-man bobsled after taking the lead with Saturday’s first two runs.

Lochner, pushed by Matthias Kagerhuber, Joshua Bluhm and Christian Rasp, set a track record with his first outing on the way to a combined time of 1 minute, 36.82 seconds from two runs.

Francesco Friedrich, Candy Bauer, Martin Grothkopp and Thorsten Margis of Germany are second, just 0.03 back.

Defending champion Oskars Melbardis of Latvia, pushed by Daumants Dreiskens, Arvis Vilkaste and Janis Strenga, is 0.10 back.

American pilot Steven Holcomb, pushed by Carlo Valdes, James Reed and Samuel McGuffie, is 0.18 back in fourth, ahead of Sunday’s final two runs.

