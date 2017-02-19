Late goals rescue sloppy Lyon in a 4-2 win against Dijon

PARIS (AP) — Late goals rescued a Lyon side again showing its defensive shortcomings in a 4-2 home win against Dijon on Sunday.

Although Lyon has scored four goals in three of its last four games, it is also leaking goals and Dijon led 2-1 before conceding an equalizer in the 80th minute.

Striker Alexandre Lacazette scored a penalty with six minutes left and forward Nabil Fekir finished off the visitors in the last minute of a hard-fought win that keeps alive Lyon’s faint chances of finishing third and securing a Champions League place.

Fourth-place Lyon, which has a game in hand, is 12 points behind third-place Paris Saint-Germain — which was at home to Toulouse later Sunday — and 13 behind Nice.

But Lyon has a habit of finishing the season strongly and hosts Nice in the final game.

By that time, the prolific Lacazette’s market value — currently around 55 million euros ($58 million) — may have risen even more.

He took his season’s tally to an impressive 21 league goals in 21 games, coolly sending goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet the wrong way after Dijon forward Julio Tavares raised his arm and blocked Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby as the ball entered the area.

The 25-year-old Lacazette enhanced his burgeoning reputation by scoring twice in a 4-1 win at AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday. He recently said he expects to leave this summer, with several big clubs reportedly interested in signing him

The lively Fekir scored his sixth of the season after coming off the bench.

Midfielder Corentin Tolisso got Lyon’s opener in the 11th minute and the equalizer.

Dijon led thanks to goals from Tavares and strike partner Lois Diony, who scored just after the break.

With Lyon pushing for an equalizer, Reynet denied Tolisso with an excellent stop, but then made a handling error on Tolisso’s low strike from outside the box that made it 2-2.

“We showed some character,” Lyon right back Christophe Jallet said. “The coach told us to dig deep.”

___

MONTPELLIER 2, SAINT-ETIENNE 1

Lyon’s day got even better with news that bitter local rival Saint-Etienne squandered the lead and lost.

Winger Kevin Monnet-Paquet put the visitors ahead in the 12th minute, but midfielder Paul Lasne leveled for Montpellier in the 49th.

Two minutes later, Saint-Etienne forward Jorginho was sent off.

Benin striker Steve Mounie grabbed the winner — his 10th of the campaign — midway through the second half.

Saint-Etienne remains in fifth place, four points behind Lyon, while Montpellier is 11th.

___

BORDEAUX 3, GUINGAMP 0

Guinean winger Francois Kamano scored one and made another as Bordeaux moved level on points with Saint-Etienne.

The 20-year-old Kamano netted in the 13th minute and center half Nicolas Pallois headed home for Bordeaux just before halftime.

Guingamp defender Jonathan Martins Pereira was sent off in the 59th for a crude tackle from behind on the fleet-footed Kamano, who later picked out striker Gaetan Laborde with a quick pass for the third.